Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 231.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 413.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RIO. Barclays lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($63.86) to GBX 5,350 ($64.46) in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,086.67.

NYSE:RIO opened at $61.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $89.39.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

