Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,686,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,530 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $58,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 456.0% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 37,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.94%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

