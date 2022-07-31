Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,035 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 150.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

Hubbell Price Performance

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $219.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.25 and a 200 day moving average of $187.74. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $220.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.