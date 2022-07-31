Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 262,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,138 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $56,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $183.60 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.21 and its 200 day moving average is $183.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

