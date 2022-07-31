Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $55.96 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 852,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 242,298 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $55,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $893,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 8,681.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,288,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,835,000 after purchasing an additional 175,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 124,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $72.59 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 0.86.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

