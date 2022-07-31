Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,742 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $64,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,683,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,353,241,000 after acquiring an additional 493,101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,105 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,369,000 after purchasing an additional 376,655 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE D opened at $81.98 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.