Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,234 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in International Paper were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in International Paper by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,884,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in International Paper by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 176,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 43,180 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Paper Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $42.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.94. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $60.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.