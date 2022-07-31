Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,391 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. UBS Group dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

Insider Activity

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $123.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.52. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.72 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

