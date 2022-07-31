Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $1,825.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,925.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,817.00.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,564.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,330.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,427.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.