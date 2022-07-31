Susquehanna Bancshares Downgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to Negative

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to a “negative” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.12% from the stock’s current price.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

