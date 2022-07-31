Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,366 Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of TZP Strategies Acquisition worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,263,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after buying an additional 155,104 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,397,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,035,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

TZP Strategies Acquisition Stock Performance

TZPS opened at $9.87 on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Company Profile

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.