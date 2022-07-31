Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR) Holdings Trimmed by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,554 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Colombier Acquisition worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Colombier Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $8,148,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 950,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 619,397 shares during the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colombier Acquisition alerts:

Colombier Acquisition Price Performance

CLBR stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Colombier Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69.

Colombier Acquisition Company Profile

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

