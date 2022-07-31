Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,441,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after buying an additional 833,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,522,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,827,000 after purchasing an additional 605,518 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 932,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 504,410 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth about $2,140,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDAC opened at $9.86 on Friday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Company Profile

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

