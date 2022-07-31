Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $826,000 in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 3.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 1.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Life Storage Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LSI stock opened at $125.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.41 and a 200-day moving average of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.56.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.69%.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.