Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 5,423 Shares of Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Frontier Investment worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Frontier Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Frontier Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Frontier Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FICV opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. Frontier Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

Frontier Investment ( NASDAQ:FICV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

