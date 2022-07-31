Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAC. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter worth about $4,820,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaos by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaos by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 974,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAC opened at $73.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.14. Danaos Co. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $107.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $5.25. Danaos had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 138.14%. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 21.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaos in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

