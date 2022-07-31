Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $920,000 in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 92,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Sizzle Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $499,000. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Sizzle Acquisition Stock Performance

SZZL opened at $10.04 on Friday. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03.

Sizzle Acquisition Profile

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

