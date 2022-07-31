Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,741 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Abri SPAC I worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASPA. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Abri SPAC I in the fourth quarter valued at $2,066,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Abri SPAC I in the fourth quarter valued at $2,952,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abri SPAC I by 792.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 731,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 649,700 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abri SPAC I in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abri SPAC I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASPA opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. Abri SPAC I, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Abri SPAC I Company Profile

Abri SPAC I, Inc intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination involving one or more businesses or assets. It focuses on identifying companies that provides power transformation and technology in a range of managed industries, including financial/insurance services.

