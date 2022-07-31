Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $882,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 710.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $413.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.44. The company has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

