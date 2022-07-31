Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.09% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDIV stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $13.77.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.