Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,487 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3,652.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,336,000 after purchasing an additional 579,397 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,182.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 496,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,081,000 after purchasing an additional 458,086 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth $170,907,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth $23,641,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2,369.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGM opened at $332.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.10 and a 200 day moving average of $346.88. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $284.31 and a fifty-two week high of $453.66.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

