Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $912,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $185.73 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.85 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.64 and a 200-day moving average of $192.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 96.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.