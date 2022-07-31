Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $912,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $185.73 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.85 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.64 and a 200-day moving average of $192.74.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 96.90%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.38.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
