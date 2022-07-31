Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,027 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 45.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Performance

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

