Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZWS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

In other news, Director Jacques Donavon Butler bought 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $250,360.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,187.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 5,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $138,100.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,957.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jacques Donavon Butler purchased 8,660 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $250,360.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,187.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ZWS opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

