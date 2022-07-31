Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $856,000 Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,716 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,729,000 after buying an additional 447,480 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,729,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after buying an additional 282,910 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 647,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,521,000 after buying an additional 233,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 2,419.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 223,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 214,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

IMO stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $10.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.2648 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on IMO shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading

