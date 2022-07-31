Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 65.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 37,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 165.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 176,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 109,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 39,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of DEI opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 254.55%.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.