Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,159,000 after buying an additional 1,203,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,341,000 after buying an additional 137,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,886,000 after buying an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 627,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,887,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,753,000 after buying an additional 38,699 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $185.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.90.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $170.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.60 and a 200 day moving average of $181.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $148.33 and a one year high of $229.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 85.60%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

