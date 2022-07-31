Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.69. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

