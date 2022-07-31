Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $745,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 462.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,315 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000.

IUSG stock opened at $94.24 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.14 and its 200-day moving average is $95.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

