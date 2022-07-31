Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 84,573 Shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD – Get Rating) by 845.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,573 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $15,539,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,594,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,970,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 25.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQMD stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

