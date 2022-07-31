Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,408 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.95.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $77.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

