Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $702,000 Stock Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ IEP opened at $53.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 0.78. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $59.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. Icahn Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -459.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

