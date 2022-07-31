Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 372 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Enbridge by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Finally, MCIA Inc raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 42,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.5 %

ENB stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.77. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

