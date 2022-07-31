Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE WM opened at $164.56 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.69. The firm has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.