Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $775,000 Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 890.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,820 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 588.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 895,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 765,479 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $10,534,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $8,550,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 554.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 380,081 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $99,795.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $99,795.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,934 shares of company stock valued at $381,721 in the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

BE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of BE stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 3.24. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Stories

