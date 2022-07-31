Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 36,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,283,000 after purchasing an additional 65,926 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of VDE stock opened at $109.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

