Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,729 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.07% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

PSK opened at $37.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $43.97.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.