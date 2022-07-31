Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,218 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $107,911,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $92,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,637,000 after acquiring an additional 795,400 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $32,581,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,691,000 after acquiring an additional 691,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

