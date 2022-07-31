Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Shares in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,869,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,497,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,855,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 268,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.30.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

