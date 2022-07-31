Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 95,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $196.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $166.75 and a 1 year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

