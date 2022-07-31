Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 1,100 Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.41% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRGE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,536,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,324,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 47,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRGE opened at $46.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $63.37.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th.

