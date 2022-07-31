Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $5,186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $10,863,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $436.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $406.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.51 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $476.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.31.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

