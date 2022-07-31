Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $911,000 Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $507,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $13,342,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $381,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IDLV opened at $28.63 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89.

