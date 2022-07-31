Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 435,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 57.1% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 4,494.7% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 22,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.67.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NRZ shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

