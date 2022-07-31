Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $927,000 Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in MongoDB by 1,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 20,164 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.17.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB Price Performance

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 544,896 shares in the company, valued at $137,172,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,185 shares of company stock worth $23,594,636. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $312.47 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of -64.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.