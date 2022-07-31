Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $951,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $124.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.12. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $110.35 and a 12-month high of $154.87.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.