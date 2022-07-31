Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 8,175 Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,175 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 1.0 %

BMO stock opened at $100.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $90.44 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.91.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BMO. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.77.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.