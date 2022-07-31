Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,804,000 after purchasing an additional 572,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,055,000 after acquiring an additional 83,521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,244,000 after acquiring an additional 155,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,670,000 after acquiring an additional 178,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,193,000 after acquiring an additional 175,358 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

TSN opened at $88.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.04 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

