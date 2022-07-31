Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 478.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 781.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $171.53 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $152.74 and a twelve month high of $201.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.05.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

