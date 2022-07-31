Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,899 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.06% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,214.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth $526,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $19.35 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.